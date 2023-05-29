1 hour ago

In a candid confession, Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena has revealed his regrets about marrying at a young age.

The renowned artiste in an interview with Zionfelix, said that he believes that he played a role in stealing away precious years of his life.

With hindsight, he recognizes that during his mid-twenties, he should have prioritized his career and resisted external influences that derailed his aspirations.

"The irony of the whole thing is, I played a role in stealing my whole life away from me at a point," Kwabena Kwabena admits with a tinge of remorse.

"The reason why I am saying that is as at 26 and 27, around that time, I felt that what I should have done was to focus on my career and not allow any external force to derail my train,” he said.

Despite the missed opportunities, Kwabena Kwabena expresses gratitude for the second chance he has been given by God to reclaim his life.

He added that, he is now older and wiser, and realizes the importance of seizing opportunities and not taking anything for granted.

"I feel I was a young guy around that time, but by God’s grace, God has given me the chance again to have a second shot of my life.

"That's the reason why I am not taking things for granted because around that time, there were other people who have become casualties or were involved, and so I don't want to make it look as if I was a great person and somebody was bad," ," Kwabena Kwabena reflects gratefully.

While acknowledging that he doesn't wish to cast himself as superior, the artiste stated that he believes there was a point in his life when he should have prioritized his career over everything else, including marriage.

He recognizes the potential distractions that can arise from such commitments, especially at a young age.

"But I feel that at a point in my life, I should have focused on my career more than any other thing. I shouldn't have married then," Kwabena Kwabena admits with a hint of regret.