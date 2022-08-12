1 hour ago

Ghana’s highlife and afrobeats legend, Kwabena Kwabena is collaborating with Blackberry Lounge to bring hours of non-stop live band music to music lovers at its grand opening.

Blackberry Lounge, the first of its kind and situated at Spintex-Lashibi, is a modern garden-type restaurant, lounge, sports bar and event facility designed for young adults and adults who are typically corporate executives, employees of companies and business owners.

The Lounge is for them to relax, enjoy good music and food; variety of cocktails, mocktails and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The grand opening, hosting over 100 companies and individuals in Accra, will allow attendees to spend quality time with Kwabena Kwabena, a legendary musician cum songwriter with over 50 songs since his debut album dubbed “ASO”.

There will also be performances from other A-List Afrobeats artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.

Blackberry’s much awaited grand opening is happening on Saturday, 3rd September, 2022 with red carpet starting at 8pm.

To be part of this event, visit any of Blackberry’s social media platforms [@blackberryghana] and make a reservation.

It’s going to be a night of so much fun and good music.

Participants are urged to come on time, looking sexy and classy!

About Kwabena Kwabena

George Kwabena Adu (born 17th October 1981) is a Ghanaian musician, guitarist and an accomplished draftsman.

His name, Kwabena Kwabena depicts the two vocations he is presently in, first as Kwabena, the draftsman and Kwabena, the contemporary highlife musician.

Three of his songs were used in the soundtrack of Sparrow Productions movie “The Perfect Picture”.

Some of his hit songs include Ka kyere Me, Adult Music, Trodom, Adea Waye Me, Fakye Me and Me Ne Woa.

One of the main side attractions at the Blackberry Lounge grand opening is the opportunity for guests to chat, take selfies and request for their favourite Kwabena Kwabena song to be played instantly.