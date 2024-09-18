4 hours ago

The constituency women's organizer for Kwadaso, Mrs. Janet Awuah, has criticized former President Mahama's 'free tertiary fees' promise. She cited an example that John Mahama and the NDC campaigned against the Free SHS policy, which is similar to the intervention former President John Mahama is now promising.

The Kwadaso women's organizer questioned the genuineness and consistency of John Dramani Mahama’s promise that a future National Democratic Congress government will cover the academic fees of entry-level students at all public universities in the country.

Speaking with the media, Mrs. Janet Awuah noted that John Mahama’s latest promise contradicts his previous views on policies and interventions.

She also highlighted the difference between Mahama’s promise to extend the Free SHS program to private secondary institutions and his plan to limit the ‘free fees’ program to only public universities.

She urged Ghanaians to be cautious of former President Mahama’s promises and not to be deceived, as they could have serious consequences for the country's future.

“This is a man promising to waive academic fees for students at public universities when, in another statement, he is saying that he will review Free SHS and bring private schools under the Free SHS. I'm not convinced about the consistency of the policy,” she stated.

Story filed by Barbara Koranteng.