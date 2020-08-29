30 minutes ago

Kwadwo Asamoah's Inter Milan career is over as the Italian Serie A side are set to move on the injury plagued player.

The versatile Ghanaian has been on the treatment table more times this season than on the football pitch and sadly that has been the story of his Inter Milan move since joining as a free agent in 2018 from Juventus.

At Juventus the Ghanaian won every domestic trophy on offer but left to join bitter rivals Inter Milan where initially he was a mainstay in the team but recurring injuries began to bite gradually making him a bit part player at the Nerazurris.

The club has been denied his services in key games this season that lead to decisive results against his side.

Inter Milan are set to cut their losses on the versatile Ghanaian player when the next transfer window opens as he does not feature in their plans going forward.

The Nerazzurri's transfer plans was held up with the future of Antonio Conte in doubt but that has now been finalized with Conte staying Asamoah and Matias Vecino are out of the door.

Inter must also streamline the squad, place redundant players.

Two players, on the other hand, will certainly leave Milan, as reported by Tuttosport: the first is Kwadwo Asamoah, who has been linked with moves to newly promoted Crotone, with Benevento and Marseille in the background.

The Ghanaian was condemned by injuries this year and has almost never seen himself on the green rectangle, which is why Inter can no longer wait for him.