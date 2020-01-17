52 minutes ago

Ghanaian defender Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in a Serie A team of the decade by football statistical website whoscored.com

The defender cum midfielder was named among some illustrious players in the Italian Serie A for the past decade.

Asamoah who has played in the Italian Serie A for more than a decade was named among stellar names such as former teammates Giorgio Chiellini,Juan Cuadrado,Miralem Pjanic,Gonzalo Higuaian and Paulo Dybala in a team that is dominated by Juventus players due to their stranglehold on the Italian Serie A.

The 31 year old Ghanaian made his Serie A debut for Udinese in the 2008/2009 going on to play 114 times for them before earning a move to Italian giants Juventus in 2012 where he spent six seasons before joining Inter Milan as a free agent in 2018.

The Ghanaian has won six Italian Serie A titles,three Italian cup titles and three Italian Super Cup titles.

BELOW IS THE TEAM OF THE DECADE: