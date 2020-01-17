1 hour ago

Ghanaian star Kwadwo Asamoah has now joined the stables of Puma from rivals Nike in the competitive world of kit sponsorship deals.

Players derive a lot of money from endorsement deals signed with giant kit manufacturing companies and latest to reap from such a bumper deal is Inter Milan star Kwadwo Asamoah who has jumped ship from Nike to Puma.

It is believed that this deal with Puma far outweighs what he was on when contracted to American kit manufacturers Nike.

The player took to his Instagram account to make the giant announcement of a switch to Puma.

Fit again Kwadwo Asamoah will hope to kick start his injury ravaged season when selected by Antonio Conte to feature in their Serie A match against Lecce on Sunday.

Puma currently have star names such as Sergio Aguero, David Silva, Antoine Griezman,Romelu Lukakau,Mario Balotelli, Vincent Kompany,Luis Suarez, Marco Reus ,Ada Hederberg all on their books.

http://