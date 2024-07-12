9 hours ago

Kwadwo Duah, a Swiss international of Ghanaian descent born in London, finds himself at the center of a transfer battle between Turkish side Besiktas and Greek club AEK Athens this summer.

Duah's impressive displays at Euro 2024 caught the eye of both clubs.

He notably opened the scoring for Switzerland in the tournament held in Germany and played a key role as they progressed to the quarter-finals, eventually bowing out to eventual finalists England.

During the championship, the 27-year-old found the net once in three appearances.

His contributions extend beyond international duty. Duah played a pivotal role in Ludogorets' triumph in the Bulgarian league last season, tallying ten goals and five assists in just 20 matches.

Besiktas, looking to strengthen their attacking lineup amid reports of Cameroonian striker Vincent Aboubakar's potential departure, and AEK Athens, aiming to challenge for the Greek title currently held by PAOK, are keen on acquiring Duah's services.

Despite the interest, Duah remains under contract with Ludogorets for another two years, suggesting he may continue with the Bulgarian club for the upcoming season.