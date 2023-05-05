27 minutes ago

Sofascore's CONCACAF Champions League team of the week includes Kwadwo Opoku, a Ghanaian forward who put up an impressive performance against Philadelphia Union.

Opoku, who previously played for Attram De Visser Academy, scored a goal that helped Los Angeles FC secure a spot in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League.

He came on as a substitute in the 66th minute, taking over from Mateusz Bogusz, and scored his team's second goal in their 3-0 win against Philadelphia Union at the BMO Stadium.

Timothy Tillman gave LAFC an early lead in the first half, and Dennis Bouanga sealed the victory in the final minute.

The Banc of California team won the series 4-1 on aggregate and will face either Liga MX's Tigres UANL or Club León in the final of the Cup competition.

Opoku played a crucial role in the team's qualification for the final, scoring two goals in six games.

Additionally, he has scored one goal in eight matches for the Los Angeles-based franchise in the MLS. Opoku was part of the squad that made history by winning LAFC's first-ever MLS title at the age of 21.