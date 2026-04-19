23 minutes ago

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Poku scored his first goal of the 2026 Major League Soccer season as CF Montréal recorded an emphatic 4-1 victory over New York Red Bulls on Saturday evening.

The former Ghana U17 star sealed the win late in the match, finishing calmly in the 77th minute after being set up by fellow Ghanaian and club captain Prince Osei-Owusu.

Poku’s strike was the final goal of a dominant performance from Montreal, who controlled much of the contest and capitalised on their chances.

The defeat also featured two other Ghanaian players, Sofo Mohammed and Ronald Donkor, who were on the losing side with New York Red Bulls.

For Poku, the goal marks an important milestone early in the campaign and could serve as a confidence boost as he looks to play a bigger role for his club this season.