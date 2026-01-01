3 months ago

Eighty-two-year-old Abraham Kwaku Edusei, a celebrated agriculturist from Kwahu Afram Plains, has been named Ghana’s 2025 National Best Farmer, earning national acclaim for more than 60 years of dedication to food production and sustainable agriculture.

Mr Edusei’s remarkable achievement was announced at this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebration, where he was recognised for his outstanding productivity, innovation, and lifelong commitment to farming. His award highlights the enduring impact of elderly farmers on Ghana’s agricultural growth.

Popularly called “Senior Farmer” by residents in his community, Mr Edusei operates a large-scale mixed farming system, cultivating crops such as cocoa, cassava, maize, plantain, and assorted vegetables. In addition, he runs a successful livestock enterprise, making him a leading example of integrated farming in the Eastern Region.

His ability to combine traditional farming knowledge with modern agricultural techniques has enabled him to maintain impressive yields even in his advanced years.

After receiving his award, the veteran farmer expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organisers and used the opportunity to encourage young people to embrace agriculture as a viable and profitable career.

“Farming has been my whole life. I began as a young boy and stayed committed. I want the youth to understand that farming is not a punishment—it leads to prosperity,” he said.

Mr Edusei also used the platform to appeal to government to step up efforts in tackling challenges confronting farmers nationwide, including access to inputs, mechanisation, and market support.

Residents of Kwahu Afram Plains describe him as a hardworking, disciplined, and generous community leader, known for offering planting materials, technical guidance, and mentorship to fellow farmers.

Local agricultural officers equally praised his work ethic and innovation, noting that his farm remains one of the most productive in the area despite his age.

The 2025 National Farmers’ Day celebration, held under the theme of innovation and food security, spotlighted inspiring stories like Mr Edusei’s—proving that consistency, passion, and hard work remain the backbone of Ghana’s agricultural development.

Though he has received several honours over the years, the National Best Farmer Award stands as the ultimate recognition of his lifelong service to agriculture.