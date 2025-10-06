7 hours ago

A 21-year-old man identified as Samwin Larbi, alleged to be involved in illegal mining, has been remanded into custody by the Nkawkaw District Court for the suspected murder of Akua Obiri, a 52-year-old woman at Kwahu Behenase in the Eastern Region.

The accused was brought before the court earlier this week and is expected to make his next appearance on November 3, 2025.

The case has triggered unease within the Kwahu Behenase community, as the victim’s family clashes with the Nkawkaw Police Command over an alleged GH¢12,000 autopsy fee.

The family maintains they cannot pay the full amount and have proposed a GH¢2,000 contribution instead.

However, Chief Superintendent Victor Kwakye, the Nkawkaw District Police Commander, has refuted claims that the police demanded a specific fee, explaining that the family was only informed of the need for a post-mortem examination as part of investigations.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the killing are still ongoing.