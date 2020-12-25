4 hours ago

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu East in the Eastern Region, Isaac Agyapong, has expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity given to him to serve as Chief Executive for the area and thereby listed his achievement in the area of education, roads, health, infrastructure amongst others.

Under his leadership as the DCE, the Kwahu East Assembly can boast of over 200 developmental projects of which some are completed while others are ongoing.

Addressing the 3rd Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of the Kwahu-East District Assembly in Abetifi over the weekend, Isaac Acheampong outlined the numerous developmental projects carried out since he took office in 2017.

Education

Speaking on education, he disclosed he has constructed 22 different infrastructural projects in the Basic and Senior High Schools across the District..

He also revealed he has expanded the School Feeding Programme to cover additional 22 schools since the establishment of the District in 2008.

Again, he said he has procured and supplied 2,200 mono and dual desks to basic schools as well as providing financial support to 780 students across the District.

Health

On health, he said he has managed to construct 4 different CHPS compounds in four selected communities, 30-Bed Capacity Ward, 1 Medical Diagnostic and Imaging Center.

He added that under his stewardship, the Assembly has trained 150 Maternal and Child Health Promoters across the District and also provided 10 hospital beds to selected health facilities.

Water and Sanitation

On Water and Sanitation, the DCE disclosed he has constructed 13 Institutional and Community Toilets, 98 household toilets in selected communities and 19 different Small Water Systems in selected communities.

Electrification

On the rural electrification, he said 27 communities have been connected to the National Grid and a total of 600 pieces of streetlights have been installed across the District.

Roads

On roads construction, the DEC said bituminous surfacing of 34km of roads have been completed while additional 55km have been awarded to contract, adding that he has also undertaken routine maintenance 220km feeder roads among others.

Social intervention

He said through Social Protection programs, LEAP beneficiaries have increased from 25 to 175 households across the District.

PWDs

On persons living with disabilities, he said the Assembly has been able to support 521 people and also registered 3000 people free of charge onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Employment benefits

According to the DCE, the Assembly has also provided direct employment to 303 people through the Ghana Productive Safty Net Programme.

Construction of office complex

He concluded that they have commenced the construction of District Administration Office Complex and also constructed 3 durbar grounds in selected communities.

Profile of Isaac Agyapong

He is an enthusiastic, energetic and hardworking young District Chief Executive for Kwahu East District. He served as an Assembly Member for Bokuruwa Electoral Area for seven years and has taught as a teacher for eleven years at both Basic and second-cycle level.

He has a successful and consistent track record of achieving community developmental goals. He possesses extensive knowledge of local governance.

He has served as a chairman of the Development Planning Sub-Committee of the Kwahu East District and a member of the following Sub-Committees: Finance and Administration, Social Services, Executive committee and District Planning and coordinating unit.

Hon. Isaac Agyapong, holds Master of Science in Economics of Technology and Development from the University of Cape Coast, Bachelor of Arts degree in Management and Psychology from the University of Ghana, Diploma in Human Resource Management from Institute of Commercial Management, UK.

He also holds Teachers’ Certificate “A” from SDA Training College, Asokore Koforidua, had his secondary Education at Donkorkrom Agric Secondary School.

He has held several positions in NPP including Constituency Communications Officer, Ag. Constituency Youth Organizer and polling station Secretary in Abetifi Constituency.

He is a co-founder of Footprints365 Ghana.