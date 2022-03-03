1 hour ago

President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, also the Konor of the Lower Manya Krobo Traditional area, Nene Sakite

The Nkwatia Chief Palace in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, has been shut down.

According the Eastern Regional House of chiefs, the closure will pave way for proper stock-taking of stool properties.

The statement signed by Registrar, Richmond Peseu, "This is to notify all occupants of the Kwahu Nkwatia Palace and the General Public that with effect from today 2nd March 2022, the Palace has been closed off to pave way for proper stock-taking of stool properties on 14th March 2022."

It added, "All occupants of the Palace must as a matter of urgency vacate the Palace immediately."

Meanwhile, pieces of information available to Ghanaguardian.com indicates the Regional House of Chiefs will soon give its final ruling on the Nkwatia Chieftaincy case that has been lying before them since last year.