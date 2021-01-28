1 hour ago

A group calling itself Concern Citizens of Okwahu, has registered its displeasure towards President Akufo-Addo for excluding the Kwahus in his government.

In a press conference, leader of the group, Odame Agyare aka Kwahu Ambassador, reiterated how the Kwahu natives have been booted away from the current administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo.

They said unlike the previous administrations which recognized the likes of Mike Acheampong, Aggrey Ntim, Aseidu Afram, Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Julius Debrah, President Akufo-Addo has constantly refused to offer the Kwahus a seat in his cabinet, something they find very "disapointing".

The group also disclosed they were "heartbroken" to see that, President Akufo-Addo whom they have loved and cherished over the years, has once againg rejected the Kwahus in his second term.

"Now it is clear Kwahus do not matter in this NPP governments despite our unalloyed loyalty to the party, and perhaps it is time to ignore the elephant and look elsewhere!", Kwahu Ambsaddor said at the presser covered by Ghanaguardian.com.

KWAHU EXPRESS ANGER OVER NO SUBSTANTIVE ROLE IN AKUFO ADDO GOVERNMENT

Concern Citizens of Okwahu

Ladies & Gentlemen of the Press,

We have invited you today to discuss an issue of concern to us, people hailing from Kwahu that has, over the years, denied us our place within the NPP, specifically from 2016 till date.

In the lead up to the elections, many including the President visited us in Kwahu with a promise of Kwahus featuring prominently in the second term of the Akufo Addo-Bawumia led government. This assurance encouraged Kwahus all across the country to register and vote massively for the NPP because we were confident that a Kwahu would be around the table when the development and policy decisions were being taken at the cabinet.

In a press release on January 21, 2020, from the seat of government, we were heartbroken to see that our President, a man we have loved and cherished and always welcomed in Kwahu, has once more, disappointed us. No Kwahu in an Akufo Addo Cabinet nor a substantive position?

Once again, the Akufo Addo Led-NPP has taken Kwahus for granted and thrown the 'No impact' regional minister portfolio at us, as if that's the only designation that befits us.

It is on record that every government since 1992 has recognized the role Kwahus play in Ghana and has offered us a seat at the cabinet.

• H.E Jerry Rawlings appointed Mike Acheampong as his Agric Minister and Col. Osei Wusu as Interior and later to the health Ministry.

• H.E John Kufuor appointed Aggrey Ntim as Communications Minister and Aseidu Afram as Trade Minister, recognizing the role Kwahus play in the economy of Ghana

• H.E. Prof Mills and John Mahama era also appointed Dr Edward Omane Boamah as Minister for communication and Julius Debrah as the Chief of Staff, a position that guaranteed Kwahus a seat at the cabinet

President Akufo Addo appointed Bryan Acheampong as minister of state which is still not a substantive position in the first four years. We complained about that, but the Akuffo Addo government did not pay heed.

Our allegiance as a bloc since 1992 has safely rested with the NPP. Our businessmen and women have funded the NPP. We have voted en bloc for the elephant, and in 2020 elections, all our constituencies performed above their expectation. Is it the case that we only contribute in all forms for the party and when there's a victory we are set aside? Monkeys work, and the baboons chop?

Again, we are aware that the President has dropped H.E. Paa Kofi Ansong as his nominee for the Eastern Region council of state member. Today, the Kwahu Man will be competing with Nana Mireku Nyame Nyampong III, the paramount Chief of Kwahu Asakraka and Apedwahene Kwahu Traditional Council, another Kwahu Man, in a yet to be held elections. We believe this is a communist tactic from the old books, to eliminate Kwahus.

Now it is clear Kwahus do not matter in this NPP governments despite our unalloyed loyalty to the party, and perhaps it is time to ignore the elephant and look elsewhere!

Off the head, there are over a dozen Kwahu men and women who could be appointed to any political office, and they would excel, but we end up with none.

In the Ashanti Region, Ministers are distributed equitably, but that cannot be said of Eastern Region. From the four blocks, we see three Akyems and one Akuapem being selected to the cabinet. The Krobos and Kwahus get nothing in the cabinet. Maybe, we may understand that the Krobos brought no seat to the NPP, but that cannot be said of Kwahu that did not only maintain but appreciated its votes.

We must be recognized for our commitment to the cause of the NPP. An analysis of any election results since 1992 will show Kwahus have been faithful and transcends to constituencies such as Dome Kwabenya, Anyaa Sowutuom, Ngleshie Amanfrom, Amasaman, Trobu, and many others. Kwahu natives populate all these places, and we know how they vote!

The last NPP government did little to none for us here in Kwahu. The few times the President came here to solicit for our votes, he struggled to commission projects because there were none. No astroturf, roads, water systems, hospitals, virtually nothing major happened under the last Akuffo-Addo government in Kwahu. We are not considered when significant decisions are taken, and it is sad that despite our massive votes for the NPP they treat us with disdain.

It is time we rise as a people and demand our due. And rise we shall

Some significant towns in Kwahu, namely Obo, Twenedurase, Abetifi, Pepease, Tafo, Ahinase, Akwasiho to mention but a few do not have access to potable drinking water with some resorting to drinking from streams which are also being used by animals.

The promised rehabilitation of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium has been abandoned. There are no jobs for the youth, thereby making rural and urban migration rise every time. This has worsened over the years and is fast dwindling the human resources of the area.

We fully support our chiefs and elders to continue to back our M.P.s and other leaders not to accept any position to appease us but only ones that will bring real development to Kwahu and by extension Ghana. Let it be known that appointing Kwahu as Regional Minister is not one that we welcome in Kwahu. We can only be careful with politicians who always come to our town, pretending to love our people and offer us next to nothing after going all out to vote for them.

We thank the NPP government for disappointing us.

We thank Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for disappointing us.

Odame Agyare - Kwahu Ambassador

