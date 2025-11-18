1 hour ago

A fierce and long-running chieftaincy dispute in the Kwahu Traditional Area reached a dramatic turning point this week as Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, the reinstated Kwahumanhene, returned to the Abene Palace to resume his traditional duties following a decisive court order.

His return—met with jubilation from townsfolk—has unfolded alongside tense security operations, conflicting media reports, and an official rebuttal from the Kwahu Traditional Council regarding allegations of abduction involving the Paramount Queen Mother.

Court Overturns Destoolment, Orders Restoration of Legitimate Chief

The current developments stem from a ruling delivered on June 24, 2025, by the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Suit No. JC/ERHC/P.4/2025.

The Committee granted an interlocutory injunction in favour of Daasebre Agyepong II, declaring him the legitimate and gazetted occupant of the Kwahu Paramount Stool.

The injunction explicitly:

Restrained several kingmakers from interfering with Daasebre Agyepong II’s functions.

Barred them from presenting Baffour Akoto Osei as Kwahuhene.

Prohibited the latter from acting, presenting himself, or performing any role at the Abene Palace.

The judgment reaffirmed the long-established rule that no stool can have two chiefs simultaneously, and warned that circumventing the chieftaincy process violates both customary law and the Chieftaincy Act.

Reinstated Omanhene Returns; Residents Celebrate

Following the court directive, Daasebre Agyepong II returned to the Abene Palace to resume control of the stool. His supporters, many of whom viewed his 2024 destoolment as irregular and orchestrated by rival factions, celebrated his reinstatement with drumming, singing, and a renewed sense of relief.

However, the joyous scenes were interrupted by a fast-unfolding security operation that has since become the centre of controversy.

Tension At Abene

Initial reports claimed that a group forcefully took control of the Abene Palace on Monday. According to the Akyeamhene, Nana Asiedu Kwabeng, armed men accompanied by uniformed officers stormed the palace at dawn, firing sporadically and causing residents to flee.

The report said both Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III and the queen mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, were taken away by heavily armed police, and that three national security officers stationed at the palace had gone missing.

These accounts intensified fear among residents and fuelled speculation on social media, prompting the Kwahu Traditional Council to step in with an official clarification.

Kwahu Traditional Council Dismisses Abduction Claims as False

In a strongly worded press release, the Kwahu Traditional Council stated that reports of the queen mother’s abduction were false and misleading. The Council clarified that:

The Ghana Police Service acted in accordance with the June 24 injunction to maintain order and prevent unlawful attempts to challenge the reinstated Omanhene.

No abduction occurred, as the queen mother does not reside at the Abene Palace, contrary to earlier media claims.

All individuals detained during the police operation, including the queen mother, were in lawful custody and in good health at the Police Headquarters in Accra.

The release also accused the queen mother of allegedly deploying thugs to forcibly take control of the palace—actions the Council said were intended to disrupt the legitimate authority of Daasebre Agyepong II.

Long-Standing Dispute Behind the Turmoil

The Kwahu paramount stool has been engulfed in controversy since 2024, when sections of the kingmakers moved to destool Daasebre Agyepong II. The move resulted in rival claims, parallel meetings, and clandestine attempts to impose Baffour Akoto Osei as a competing chief.

The Eastern Regional House of Chiefs intervened in June 2025, blocking the installation of a rival chief and restoring Daasebre Agyepong II’s authority pending final determination of the substantive case.

But tensions remained unresolved, setting the stage for the latest confrontations at Abene.

Police Maintain Control as Calm Slowly Returns

Security remains tight around the Abene Palace, with police maintaining a heavy presence to enforce the court order and prevent clashes.

Many residents who fled during the reported gunfire have begun returning, though the atmosphere remains tense.

At press time on Monday, the Inspector-General of Police has directed the release of the Queen Mother of Kwahu, following an operation by some officers this morning.

The IGP has further directed the Police Professional Standards Bureau to conduct investigation into the circumstances surrounding the operation and any officers found culpable sanctioned.