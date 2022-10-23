28 minutes ago

Former Dreams FC and Liberty Professionals striker Kwaku Karikari scored for his Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub in their slender win.

The 20-year-old striker has been in good form for his side in the Serbian second-tier league and was on hand to give his side all three points in their 1-0 win over FK Mačva Šabac on Saturday.

Karikari scored the only goal of the game in the second half to help his side claim their fifth win of the season.

He picked up the ball inside the area and sent a fierce shot goalward to beat the goalie for the winner in the second half of the game.

The Ghanaian youngster joined his new club in the summer and has scored five goals in 10 matches so far this season.

His side Jedinstvo is in the 6th position on the league standings with 20 points from 15 matches.