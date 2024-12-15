3 hours ago

Actor Kwaku Manu, overwhelmed with emotions, has expressed deep concern about Ghana's current economic challenges and the toll they have taken on the lives of citizens.

Speaking on United Showbiz, Kwaku Manu passionately pleaded for President-elect John Mahama, who has received a strong mandate from Ghanaians, to stay true to his promises and work toward alleviating the suffering of Ghanaians.

In a dramatic turn of events, the actor knelt on the floor during the live broadcast to emphasise the gravity of his message.

The panelists and guests on the show were visibly stunned as the actor, holding his hands together in a gesture of humility, directly appealed to Mahama's emotions.

"I am pleading with him," Kwaku Manu said with tears almost welling in his eyes. These things really make me sad and emotional. I know some people will insult me for doing too much, but I’m begging him. Ghanaians are hungry."

His voice broke with emotions as he continued, "Akufo-Addo introduced the 'One District, One Factory' initiative, and that should have been a priority, but it didn’t materialise. Ghanaians are hungry. People are fleeing the country, risking their lives through Libya, and facing unimaginable horrors along the way.

“Many are trafficked, exploited, and even forced into prostitution. I've been to Kuwait and witnessed Ghanaians being thrown from storey buildings to the ground. Yet, here in Ghana, we have gold, cocoa, and other resources. We have what it takes to do better."

Kwaku Manu also urged Mahama to focus on his policies and ensure they are implemented effectively, so they can improve the lives of citizens.

"You promised a 24-hour economy and the poultry initiative... please, make it work. Have mercy on the country," he said.

He also urged the president not to dismiss criticism, but to heed advice and counsel.

“And when we offer advice, I beg you to listen," he pleaded.

Kwaku Manu’s emotional outpour on live television comes in the wake of growing calls for President-elect John Dramani Mahama not to disappoint Ghanaians in his upcoming administration.

Many netizens have expressed their belief that giving Mahama a resounding victory and a strong mandate is a sign of trust, hoping he will fulfill their expectations and work to fix the country and improve the lives of its citizens.