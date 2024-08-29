4 hours ago

Media personality, Ola Michael has suggested that actor Kwaku Manu's divorce was likely because his ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, sought a partner of higher social status and refinement.

He has claimed that the actor’s ex-wife had always been interested in a "white man" and viewed Kwaku Manu merely as a stepping stone.

He made these statements while recounting a specific incident where Kwaku Manu sponsored a trip abroad for her birthday, from which she never not returned to date.

"What happened was that when Kwaku Manu’s wife was celebrating her birthday, he flew the entire family abroad, and she never came back. She saw Kwaku Manu as a means to an end; she wanted to marry a white man and never returned from the States. Their relationship deteriorated, the long-distance relationship worsened until the marriage failed," Michael said during his show on Neat FM.

He also stated that Kwaku Manu was deeply affected by news of his ex-wife's remarriage.

"From a reliable source, when he heard his ex-wife had remarried, it really shook him," Michael added.

Reflecting on their marriage, Ola Michael mentioned the disparity between the couple's social standings, stating that Kwaku Manu was less educated compared to his wife, who had even been instrumental in managing the schools he established.

"When Kwaku Manu met his wife, she was learned and he wasn't. He saw the lady could help him. She was even managing the schools he built," he stated.

Meanwhile, Kwaku Manu denied claims that he was heartbroken.

He has emphasised that he and his ex-wife still maintain a healthy relationship.

Background:

After divorcing Kwaku Manu over three years ago, Naa Okailey Nyarko recently remarried, this time to a White man.

Naa Okailey and Kwaku Manu’s divorce was publicly confirmed by the latter in a 2022 interview with Kobby Kyei.

While the actor did not disclose the reasons behind their separation, he noted that despite their efforts to maintain the marriage, they ultimately decided to part ways.

Manu also highlighted that there is no universal solution for a successful marriage, as each relationship is unique.