3 hours ago

Musician, satirist, and social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng has slammed Hajia4Reall in the wake of reports that the social media influencer has been extradited to the US over an alleged romance scam.

Mona Faiz Montrage, better known as Hajia4Reall or Mona4Reall allegedly swindled over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a twisted lonely-hearts scam and reports of her extradition went rife on May 15, 2023.

Since then, many Ghanaians have been sharing their views on the matter with some digging up for her old interviews where she spoke about her wealth and lavish lifestyle as well as encouraging young women to be diligent in order to make money, enjoy life and avoid being accused of surviving on money from men.

“Don’t forget to pray. No matter what you do, put your prayers first, work hard. Ladies, work hard, be determined and focused so that they won’t come and say you’re spending any man’s money; so that no man can sit on your happiness as well,” one of the videos in circulation captured her saying.

Sharing the same video clip on social media, A Plus, without mincing words said young women have been deceived for a long period of time.

He wrote in the Twi language: “Mo daadaa young girls no saa. Mo triso!” To wit, “You’ve always been deceiving the young girls. Nonsense”.

The rest of A Plus’s post, mostly typed in the English language sought to urge people to live within their means and not be swayed by anybody.

“My ladies, don't ever look down on yourself. Don't live by the standards of people who don't know where they go when they sleep. Don't let anyone give you pressure. You may not be rich, but you see how you are drosslessly stretching peacefully in your bed right now, and the police is not looking for you?... You are a blessing. Thank God, and keep on keeping on. Better days will locate you,” A Plus noted as he ended his submission on Hajia4Reall.

New York Post reported that Mona4Reall appeared in the Manhattan Federal Court for her alleged involvement in a series of schemes that targeted vulnerable people who lived alone.

According to court documents, she was involved with a group of con artists from West Africa from at least 2013 through 2019. The scammers would trick victims into transferring money to them under false pretences, such as to help move gold to the US from overseas, to resolve bogus FBI investigations, and to help fake US Army officers in Afghanistan.

Mona4Reall, in one case, allegedly duped a victim into sending her $89,000 through 82 wire transfers on the pretext of helping her father’s farm in Ghana, the court documents claim.

Meanwhile, New York Post’s report also stated that the socialite pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor.