15 minutes ago

Goalkeeper Kwame Baah was seemingly on his way out of Asante Kotoko but has now performed a u-turn as he is now ready to extend his stay at the reds.

The second-choice goalkeeper's contract at the club expired two months ago and wanted to move on as he has ambitions of becoming a number one goalkeeper elsewhere.

But it appears the reds have been able to persuade the 24-year-old to stay put and continue his Kotoko career.

Multiple reports in the local media suggest that the goalkeeper has had a change of heart after several meetings with the club's management.

Kwame Baah has always fought his way to the Kotoko goalpost since joining the club as he was a deputy to Felix Annan although he briefly took over the number role but he was usurped by Razak Abalora and now Danlad Ibrahim.

This will be good news for the reds as Danlad Ibrahim will be staying having extended his deal whiles the reds have signed Frederick Asare from Accra Lions.