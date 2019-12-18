25 minutes ago

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 17: Kwame Bonsu of Esperance Sportive de Tunis celebrates during the FIFA Club World Cup 2019 5th place match between Al-Saad Sports Club and Esperance Sportive de Tunis at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2019 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu played a starring role as his team Esperance placed fifth at the ongoing Fifa Club World Cup in Doha-Qatar.

Esperance who lost their opening match against Saudi side Al Hilal by 2-1 played in the fifth placed game against Al Sadd and comfortably dispatched the Qatari side.

The African Champions won by 6-2 with Kwame Bonsu playing 82 minutes until he was substituted by Raed Fadaa and he contributed heavily to his side's victory.

Striker Hamdou Elhouni scored the opener from in the 6th minute before Anice Badri added a second for Esperance in the 13th minute.

Al Sadd went a man down after Abdelkarim Hassan was then sent off for handball in the box and Anice Badri converted from the spot in the 25th minute to make it three nil.

Baghdad Bounedjah reduced the deficit for the struggling Al Sadd from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute before Hamdou Elhouni scored his brace and the fourth goal for Esperance.

Hassan Al Haydos further reduced the deficit with a goal by making it 4-2 from the spot in the 49th minute.

Libyan striker Hamdou Elhouni grabbed his hat trick in the 74th minute to make it 5-2 in favour of Esperance before right back Sameh Derbali slammed home the sixth goal for Esperance.

Elhouni is the fourth player to score a Club World Cup hat-trick, after Luis Suarez in 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo 12 months later and Gareth Bale last year.