2 hours ago

Kwame Kizito has joined Swedidh side Falkenberg from BK Hacken after spending nearly a year with the ball club.

The Ghanaian who was competing with two other strikers was deemed surplus to requirement at Hacken and had to seek playing time elsewhere hence his decision to jump ship.

The former Hearts of striker joins Swedish Allsvenskan side Falkenberg FF on a two year deal when the January transfer window opens in about a week's time.

According to BK Häcken's sports manager Sonny Karlsson the acquisition of Jasse Tuominen made BK Häcken's forwards too many for the club.

"We have been open to Kizito leaving, we cannot have three players competing for a place" says Sonny Karlsson.

The Ghanaian joined BK Häcken in January and during the season he scored a paltry three goals in the Swedish league and three assists.

BK Hacken thanked the player for his time at Hisingen and wished him good luck in his future career read a club statement .