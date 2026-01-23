1 hour ago

The management of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) has publicly endorsed calls to rename Kotoka International Airport in honor of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President.

In a press release dated January 21, 2026, KNMP expressed support for a recent appeal by a coalition of concerned citizens, describing Dr. Nkrumah as Ghana’s founding father and a leading Pan-Africanist.

Highlighting the airport’s role as the country’s main international gateway, the Park stated that it should embody Ghana’s highest ideals, historical values, and national identity.

“Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s unparalleled contribution to Ghana’s independence, statehood, and Pan-African unity makes him the most fitting symbol to welcome the world to our beloved country,” the statement said.

KNMP emphasized that the renaming is not merely symbolic but a moral imperative, asserting that national honours should reflect truth, justice, and Ghana’s collective history.

The statement also noted that the airport currently commemorates a figure linked to the overthrow of Dr. Nkrumah, calling the situation “contradictory and troubling.”

“This contradiction sends a dangerous signal and normalizes betrayal, subversion, and moral bankruptcy,” the Park added.

Reiterating its position, KNMP called for the airport to bear the name of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, whom it hailed as Ghana’s founder and the African man of the millennium.