The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) recorded a strong tourism performance last year, welcoming about 266,000 visitors and raking in nearly GH¢10 million in revenue, according to its Acting Executive Director, Dr Collins Nunyonameh.

Of the total number of visitors, Ghanaians made up 75 per cent, while international tourists accounted for the remaining 25 per cent — a segment that contributed significantly to earnings due to higher entry fees.

Dr Nunyonameh explained that the figures reflect steady growth since the park reopened in July 2023 following major renovation works.

“In both 2023 and 2024, we recorded roughly 333,000 visitors each year, with revenue slightly below GH¢8 million,” he noted, adding that despite a dip in overall attendance in 2025, income increased by about GH¢2 million.

He attributed the revenue boost largely to foreign patronage, pointing out that international visitors pay nearly four times the local admission fee.

“Even though they are fewer in number, their financial contribution is substantial,” he told Daily Graphic

Beyond tourism, Dr Nunyonameh emphasized that the park serves as a living monument to the ideals of Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, whose vision continues to resonate amid today’s global challenges.

He revealed that several world leaders and dignitaries had visited the park in recent years, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Colombia’s Vice President Francia Márquez, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward.

The park has also attracted political figures inspired by Nkrumah’s legacy, including a presidential aspirant from Congo Brazzaville who visited as part of his leadership journey.

Looking ahead, management is targeting 600,000 visitors this year, a goal Dr Nunyonameh believes is achievable with public support and media promotion.

To enhance visitor experience, KNMP has upgraded payment systems with wider use of point-of-sale terminals, introduced free Wi-Fi at the reception area, and carried out extensive landscaping works.

The restored musical fountain, improved lighting, and newly added restaurant and souvenir shop are also expected to boost patronage and revenue.

Ongoing improvements include roof restoration on key structures and maintenance of the mausoleum to preserve the historic site at the highest standard.

Security is also being strengthened, with plans underway to recruit a new team to safeguard the park’s artefacts and facilities.

Dr Nunyonameh further disclosed plans to establish a library by the end of the year through partnerships with international foundations, and encouraged corporate bodies to host events at the park, describing it as one of the most serene and well-kept venues in the country.