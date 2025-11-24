23 minutes ago

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, one of Ghana’s most iconic heritage landmarks, has been celebrated as the Best Tourism Site and Attraction Development of the Year at the 2025 National Tourism Awards (Honorary Edition), a recognition that marks a major milestone in its decades-long evolution from a modest memorial space into a world-class historical attraction.

Established in 1992 and dedicated to Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the Park has long served as a symbol of the country’s independence struggle and Pan-Africanist legacy.

However, years of infrastructural decline and limited modernization raised concerns about its sustainability and its ability to attract global tourism attention.

In 2023, then Akufo-Addo led government initiated a comprehensive redevelopment project to transform the site into a premier tourism and educational asset, integrating technology, improved visitor facilities, modern museum exhibits, and enhanced landscaping.

This latest award, conferred by the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), acknowledges the significant strides made since that redevelopment.

The GTA noted that the Park’s new standard had “elevated the site into a national treasure blending heritage, history, and hospitality,” a vision that has since drawn thousands of domestic and international visitors seeking a deeper understanding of Ghana’s independence journey and Nkrumah’s global influence.

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Park, Dr Collins Rawlings Nunyonameh, received the honour on behalf of the institution.

Dr Nunyonameh expressed profound appreciation for the recognition, attributing the achievement to the collective efforts of the Park’s staff.

“This award is a testament to the tireless commitment of my team—from the groundsmen to the management. It validates our mission to reposition the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park as a heritage destination of choice not only in Ghana but across the world,” he said.

He added that the recognition would further energize management to amplify the legacy of Dr Nkrumah, ensuring that his ideas, ideals, and contributions to African liberation remain central in the narrative.

“This award inspires us to do more to project Dr Nkrumah’s legacy; to make sure his vision for this country and the African continent echoes in our daily consciousness,” he stated.