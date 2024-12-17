32 minutes ago

Asante Kotoko forward, Kwame Opoku, has spoken highly of his teammate Albert Amoah, praising him for possessing all the qualities needed to become a top player.

Amoah, who made the move from Great Olympics to Kotoko ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, has quickly become a key figure for the team.

Amoah's standout performance came in the recent Super Clash against Hearts of Oak, where he scored the only goal in Kotoko’s stunning 1-0 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Opoku, who rejoined Kotoko and was unveiled before the match, believes Amoah is capable of taking the team to greater heights.

"Albert has impressed me immensely. He’s been the one scoring the goals that secure our results," Opoku stated in an interview with the club's media.

"While everyone is doing well, Albert’s ability to get the team results with his goals sets him apart."

Opoku also highlighted Amoah’s natural talent and potential, noting his composure in front of goal and his sharp movement.

"Albert has everything needed to reach the top level. His runs, his calmness in front of goal, and his goal-scoring ability show that he is a player to watch. It’s no surprise that he’s leading the team right now.

He has a lot to offer Kotoko."

Amoah has scored seven goals in 12 appearances for the Porcupine Warriors this season and will look to continue his strong form in the upcoming Matchday 14 clash against Dreams FC at the Tuba Astro Turf.