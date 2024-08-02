13 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah delivered a standout performance, scoring a hat-trick in Kerala Blasters' emphatic 8-0 victory over Mumbai City FC in a Group C league match of the 133rd Durand Cup on Thursday at the Kishore Bharati Stadium.

Peprah, alongside Moroccan forward Noah Sadaoui, was instrumental in the goal fest. Sadaoui scored three times, finding the net in the 31st, 50th, and 76th minutes.

Peprah's goals came in the 38th, 45th, and 53rd minutes, each showcasing his sharp finishing skills.

Indian forward Ishan Pandita, who came on as a late substitute for Peprah, added to the rout with two quick goals in the 86th and 87th minutes, completing the remarkable 8-0 scoreline.

Mumbai City FC, which fielded a reserve team for this match, struggled to keep up with the attacking prowess of Kerala Blasters.

The youthful Mumbai squad was overwhelmed by the relentless offensive display from the Blasters, resulting in a heavy defeat.