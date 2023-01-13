2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah has sealed a transfer move from Orlando Pirates to fellow South African side Maritzburg United for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old striker has signed for his new club on an initial six months contract until the end of the 2022/2023 season.

"Maritzburg United Football Club are delighted to announce the acquisitions of Ali Meza, Bradley Cross and Kwame Peprah. Meza and Cross will join the Team of Choice on permanent deals whilst Peprah arrives on loan from Orlando Pirates" the club announced on their official Twitter page.

The Ghanaian striker has failed to convince this season making just five appearances for his side out of 14 matches.

He was an integral member of the squad last season as he helped his side reach the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup finals'

Peprah scored seven goals in the South African league and twice in the CAF Confederations Cup campaign last season.

He was linked with a move to an unnamed Greek side but his club's high valuation prized him out of the move.

The Ghanaian striker has failed to make the match-day squad for his side in their last two matches as the club has now placed the player on the transfer list.