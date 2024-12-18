1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko forward Kwame Poku has paid tribute to his former teammate, Fabio Gama, crediting the Brazilian playmaker for his outstanding performances during his first stint with the club.

Poku and Gama forged a formidable partnership during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, a campaign that saw Kotoko clinch the league title. Gama’s creativity and vision played a pivotal role in Poku’s goal-scoring feats, with the striker netting six goals in 16 appearances.

Reflecting on their time together, Poku spoke highly of the Brazilian:

“Fabio Gama is an exceptional player. He is small in stature but very intelligent on the ball. I missed playing with him because he was the only player consistently assisting my goals during my time with Kotoko. He will always be in my heart.”

Poku recently rejoined Kotoko on a two-and-a-half-year deal, after spells with USM Alger in Algeria and Olympique Khouribga in Morocco. However, his journey abroad was marred by challenges, including a troublesome knee injury that sidelined him for extended periods. His time with Olympique Khouribga ended following the club’s relegation from the Moroccan top flight.

Now back at Kotoko, Poku is determined to overcome those setbacks and make a significant impact in his second stint with the club. While Gama is no longer with the team, Poku aims to recreate the magic he enjoyed during his first spell and contribute to Kotoko’s ambitions for the ongoing season.

Fans will be eager to see if Poku can rediscover his form and help the Porcupine Warriors compete for domestic and continental success.