3 hours ago

Ghanaian youngster Kwame Poku showcased his goal-scoring prowess once more as Peterborough United secured a commanding 4-0 victory against Burton Albion in the English League One on Saturday.

The 22-year-old midfielder played a pivotal role in rounding off the win for Peterborough at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The Posh took an early lead in the 6th minute through midfielder Joel Randall, assisted by young forward Ricky-Jade Jones. Ephron Mason-Clark then doubled the advantage for Peterborough a minute before halftime.

In the 61st minute, Poku's driven cross led to an own goal by Burton forward Cole Stockton, extending Peterborough's lead to 3-0. Poku himself sealed the victory moments later by chesting home a cross from Harrison Burrows.

Ghanaian forward Kwadwo Baah, born in Germany, featured for Burton in the game but lasted only 45 minutes.

Kwame Poku continues to shine for Peterborough this season, boasting an impressive record of 7 goals and 6 assists in 17 matches. His consistent performances contribute significantly to Peterborough United's success in the league.