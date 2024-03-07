11 hours ago

Ghanaian young talent Kwame Poku continued his impressive form for Peterborough United with another goal in their emphatic 5-1 victory over Northampton in the English League One on Tuesday.

Despite falling behind early to a goal from defender Jon Guthrie in the ninth minute, the Posh rallied back with determination at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ephron Mason-Clark restored parity for Peterborough in the 25th minute, before teenager Jadel Katongo, who provided the assist for the equalizer, set up Poku for the lead just three minutes later.

English midfielder Joel Randall extended Peterborough's advantage just before halftime, setting the stage for a dominant second half.

Cyprus international midfielder Hector Kyprianou found the net in the 59th minute, followed by defender Josh Knight, who sealed the victory with another goal shortly after.

The win sees Peterborough maintain their strong position in the league standings, having secured four consecutive victories.

Poku's goal takes his tally for the 2023-24 season to double figures, with 10 goals and 7 assists in 29 appearances, highlighting his growing influence and importance to the team's success.