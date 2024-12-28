2 hours ago

Striker Kwame Poku made a triumphant return to Asante Kotoko, scoring in their 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars on Friday evening in a Matchday 15 clash of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors continued their strong form at the Baba Yara Stadium, with Captain Justice Blay setting the tone early by converting a penalty in the 20th minute to give the home side the lead.

Poku, back for a second stint with the club, marked his return in style by netting the second goal in the 73rd minute, sealing a crucial win for Kotoko.

The victory sees Asante Kotoko leapfrog Gold Stars FC into second place on the league table, with both teams tied on 27 points.

This result further solidifies Kotoko's intent to challenge for the league title this season.

The fans in Kumasi celebrated Poku's impactful comeback, and the team will look to build on this momentum as the season progresses.