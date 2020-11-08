36 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko drew with lower tier side Samartex in a pre-season friendly game played at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The porcupine warriors have been preparing for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season which begins next week.

New signing Kwame Poku who has been scoring for fun in pre-season for Kotoko grabbed a brace opening the scores of the game in the first half.

Samartex then drew level through Ben Yorke before taking a 2-1 lead going into the half time break.

The striker who was joined Kotoko from Nkoranza Warriors in February scored his second goal to tie the game at 2-2 for Kotoko.

He scored 10 goals in the GFA's Normalisation Committee Special Competition in 2019.

The striker has now scored five goals in four friendly matches for Asante Kotoko so far in pre-season.

Asante Kotoko are preparing for their season opener against Techiman Eleven Wonders on 15 November, 2020.

Kotoko starting XI against Samartex:

Kwame Baah, Samuel Frimpong, Imoro Ibrahim, Mubarik Yussif, Wahab Adams, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Emmanuel Kayekeh, Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okra and Kwame Opoku