Ace broadcaster and host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, Kwami Sefa Kayi has asked that the assault on residents of Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra by some soldiers be stopped.

"Cease fire, we beg of you, I have soft spot for the military but this is a bit too much," he condemned on his show Tuesday morning.

His comment comes after the soldiers besieged the area to brutalize the residents accusing them of murdering a young soldier.

Reports say the heavily armed soldiers numbering about 20 stormed the area Tuesday dawn and started attacking residents, preventing them from even stepping out of their homes.

In video shared on social media, a victim could be seen with blood straining from his head as a result of the attack from the military men.

Background

The brutality comes after a 22-year-old soldier with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) band in Sunyani was reportedly fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants early on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the terrible incident took place when the soldier was returning to his home after visiting his family at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman.

Although he was carrying a laptop and other electronic devices, only his iPhone was taken, according to a Daily Guide story.

Authorities are currently seeking information from the public as they look into the circumstances surrounding the soldier's death.