Former Ghana player Ntow Gyan has advised Kwasi Appiah to forget about the Black Stars coaching job in order to preserve the reputation he earned from working twice as Black Stars coach.

The former Al Khartoum coach is the only Ghanaian coach who has applied for the vacant Black Stars coaching job among the over a thousand applicants.

Ghana is without a substantive coach after Otto Addo's six months contract ended following Ghana's elimination at the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Kwasi Appiah who was the Black Stars coach between 2017-2020 is in the running to succeed Otto Addo as he is the only Ghanaian coach to have applied for the vacant Ghana job.

"Kwasi Appiah has been in charge of the Black Stars twice and is seeking for a third coming. I don’t want Ghanaians to be lambasting him, he has done his part for Ghana during his playing days and as a coach so I will personally advise him to concentrate on the job he is doing at the moment."

“I know he did not apply for the job on his own, I know there are people who are pushing for his return but I want to be frank, it will not help him. He should concentrate on his job. He is respected because of what he has done for the nation so he should maintain that respect."

The GFA is expected to name a new coach by the close of the month with Chris Hughton tipped as the huge favourite.