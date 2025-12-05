19 minutes ago

Black Stars midfielder Kwasi Sibo has expressed confidence in the team’s steady progress under head coach Otto Addo, following Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — a dramatic turnaround after their shock failure to reach AFCON 2025.

Ghana topped Group I with 25 points, sealing a spot at the global showpiece in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, despite finishing bottom of their AFCON qualifying group just months earlier.

“One thing I’ve seen in this team is unity… when a team is united and ready to fight for each other, it’s hard to beat,” Sibo told Daily Graphic.

Addo, once under fire, has now restored belief in the squad, with Sibo — who debuted against Mali — starting all three final qualifiers and helping Ghana close out the campaign in grand style.

Up Next for the Black Stars



Friendlies: vs Japan & South Korea (late November)



World Cup Draw: December 5, 2025



Tournament Kickoff: Summer 2026

The Black Stars will use the upcoming friendlies to fine-tune tactics, test squad depth, and build momentum ahead of the group-stage draw.