Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo was left with mixed emotions after featuring in Real Oviedo’s La Liga clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old, making just his second appearance in the Spanish topflight, impressed with a hardworking and an outstanding displsy as the newly-promoted side sought their first win of the campaign. Sibo came close to scoring when his effort struck the post, but Los Blancos proved too strong, running out 3-0 winners at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. It was Sibo and his club's first home game in the top flight after 24 years of absence in the La Liga.

Sibo had a superb outing on the night as he also had a shot on target, as well as controlling the heart of midfield with immense energy and tenacity which had most Ghanaian fans taking to the internet to congratulate the Ghanaian international for a superlative performance despite their loss.

French superstar Kylian Mbappé netted a brace before substitute Vinícius Júnior sealed the victory late on in the game.

After the match, Sibo took to Instagram to share his feelings:

“A bittersweet feeling after so much effort during the 90 minutes. Thanks for the great atmosphere yesterday.”

Despite the defeat, the midfielder struck an optimistic tone, adding:

“We’ll experience our first victory together soon.”

After the game, the hero of the game, Kylian Mbappé swapped shirts with him as the French superstar was impressed by the display of the Ghanaian international in only his second game in the Spaniah top flight.

Sibo played full throttle just as he lasted the entire duration of the first game at the Estadio de la Ceramica against Thomas Partey's Villarreal CF where the two Ghanaians faced off in the heart of midfield with Partey's side emerging victorious in a 2-0 win.

After the game in Matchday 1, Sibo linked up with Patrtey as the Ghanaian's shared a wholesome moment together in the tunnel, with the former Warford FC man tapping valuable lessons and experience from the former Arsenal and Atletico Madrid man who has played in the La Liga for years.

The former Cheetah FC midfielder, who has developed a cult following at Oviedo for his tireless performances in midfield, will be hoping the club secures their first points of the season soon as they look to retain their La Liga status.

For the upcoming international window which will have Ghana face off against Chad and Mali in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier double header, Ghanaians have been calling for the inclusion of Sibo into the squad to fill the void created by the absence of Thomas Partey as he will not be available due to court proceedings in England on September 2 as the Black Stars will have to regroup and play on September 4 in Chad and play again in Accra four days after.

With the likes of Abu Francis who also looks unavailable due to injury, some Ghanaian football enthusiasts believe Kwasi Sibo could make an impact if called up for the crucial task in September.

Real Oviedo are next in action at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium on August 30, when they host Real Soceidad.