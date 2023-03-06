16 hours ago

The chief of Kweiman, Nii Anang Amartey, has given the government a 14-day ultimatum to address concerns over what he says is the massive encroachment of Kweiman lands by the Chiefs of Oyarifa, Amanfrom and Danfa.

According to him, the failure of the government to intervene may cause instability in the community as they may take the laws into their hands.

“…we are giving them two weeks to hand over the land to us if their law in Ghana. The government will not like what will happen if he fails to intercede. Unless he kills all of us here because government because we won’t sit here and watch government take the land to people who are not even from here. We are not fighting government; we are doing what is right because there is law.”

Nii Anang Amartey said this after several calls on government to intervene to prevent landguards and security personnel from encroaching further has proven futile.

Narrating the incident from the past, he said that somewhere in 1970, the government acquired the land from Kweiman Danfa and Amrahia.

The government then named it 'Kweiman-Amrahia daily farm' to rear cattle, but as time went on, the government did not use the land again so, they decided to take back our land.

Danfa and Amrahia were compensated but those at Kweiman had issues between the families involved and who the amount involved in the compensation should go to.

Therefore, they decided to go to court to settle it so they know who the government should give the compensation to.

The chief said they won the case in 1992 and have since sent petitions and letters to the government.

In 2019, they however noticed that some people have encroached on the land, so they started calling on the government to draw their attention to it.

“…We found out that there would be a demolition, so the government sent one Clement Dzato to us.

“He came and said the government said he should embark on the demolishing. Since 2019 to now he has sold more than 80 per cent of our land. 80 acres and he is there today with his land guards and boys.