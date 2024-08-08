1 hour ago

Drill singer, Andy Osei Sarfo popularly known as Kweku Flick has been left devastated following the passing of his father.

Mr. Kofi Osei alias Pointed reportedly passed away in the morning of Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Currently, the cause of his death remains unknown.

Mr. Osei had been a significant and supportive figure in Kweku Flick’s personal life and career.

He frequently accompanied his son to various shows and events, including Kweku Flick’s Xperience concert, where his presence was notable.

The tragic news has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and well-wishers.

Many have taken to social media and other platforms to express their sympathy and support for Kweku Flick during this difficult period.