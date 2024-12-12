4 hours ago

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Sudan head coach, Kwesi Appiah, has called on Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, to invest in youth football development as a foundation for the nation's sporting future.

Appiah, speaking in an interview after Mahama’s victory in the 2024 general elections, congratulated the incoming leader and stressed the importance of grassroots support.

He highlighted the need for long-term planning in football, urging the new administration to prioritize investments in the next generation of players.

"He should try to invest in the developmental level," said Appiah. "If we don't prioritize the future and only focus on the present, there will come a time when we won't have a future.

We depend on what we currently have instead of thinking about who we are developing to take over. We need to focus on that and provide the necessary support."

This appeal comes as Ghana faces a significant setback in its football history.

For the first time in two decades, the Black Stars will miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the 2025 edition set to take place in Morocco.

Appiah’s comments underscore the urgency of building a sustainable football framework to ensure future successes at both regional and global levels.