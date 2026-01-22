6 hours ago

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has made startling allegations against his former management company, Ground Up Chale, and its CEO Glen Boateng, accusing them of attempting to extort US$150,000 from him to use images of himself in an upcoming independent project.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media late Wednesday, January 21, 2026, the rapper claimed that despite cutting ties with Ground Up Chale after the release of his debut album Son of Jacob in 2022, the company continues to assert ownership over his image, music catalogue, and brand dating back to 2016.

Kwesi Arthur alleged that throughout his years with the label, he received no meaningful financial returns from his music and has since been subjected to what he described as intimidation, manipulation, and persistent threats. He accused Glen Boateng of “living off my money and hard work” while actively blocking his efforts to release music independently.

One of the most troubling aspects of the statement was a direct warning from the artiste, in which he said:

“If anything happens to me, Glen Boateng and all team members of Ground Up Chale are responsible and should be held responsible.”

He further revealed that the prolonged dispute has taken a toll on his mental health and personal wellbeing, stating that he chose to go public for the safety of himself and his family, and to “tell the truth” after years of silence.

The allegations sparked immediate reactions online, with fans and industry stakeholders rallying behind the artiste. Hashtags such as #FreeKwesiArthur, #GroundUpChale, and #GlenBoateng quickly trended in Ghana, reigniting broader conversations about artist exploitation and ownership rights in the music industry.

As of press time, Ground Up Chale has not issued an official response to the accusations.

Once credited with launching Kwesi Arthur into mainstream success during the late 2010s, Ground Up Chale became a major force in Ghana’s hip-hop and Afrobeats movement. However, the relationship has been strained for years, with earlier public exchanges—some later deleted—hinting at disagreements over publishing and distribution rights.

Kwesi Arthur has since embraced independence, operating under his own imprint Sisi Music and releasing projects such as This Is Not The Tape III (2024), distributed through artist-ownership-focused platforms, including the “Proud 2 Pay” model.

The unfolding controversy is now one of the most talked-about issues in Ghana’s entertainment space, with many calling for transparency, accountability, and reforms in artist–label relationships.