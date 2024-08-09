52 minutes ago

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur has issued a stern warning to media personality Efia Odo, threatening legal action over what he describes as her persistent use of his name for clout and attention.

In a strongly worded statement, Kwesi Arthur expressed his frustration with the ongoing situation, stating that he has been silent for too long while his name is continually exploited for marketing and publicity purposes.

The rapper accused Efia Odo and her team of deliberately using his name as a promotional tool, particularly when releasing new music or shows.

He lamented that despite the repeated allegations and scenarios involving him, many people remain unaware of the manipulation at play.

His frustration also extended to those in his circle who have remained silent on the matter, as well as fellow artists and colleagues who continue to associate with Efia Odo despite her alleged attempts to tarnish his reputation.

Kwesi Arthur issued a stark warning to young men in the industry, urging them to be cautious in their associations and to avoid being manipulated for social media clout.

Furthermore, Kwesi Arthur made it clear that he will not tolerate any further attempts to use his name for personal gain, stating that any future allegations or comments about him will be addressed through legal channels.

The rapper’s outburst comes in the wake of a recent podcast where Efia Odo spoke about an ex who broke her heart despite her efforts to support him financially and emotionally.

While netizens speculated that Kwesi Arthur was the ex in question, Efia Odo later clarified that she was referring to her previous lover, Revlo, not Kwesi Arthur.