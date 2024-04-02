1 hour ago

Former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi, has issued a groveling apology to the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo his vice president and all ministers whose names he mentioned in the number 12 documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

It will be recalled that the former GFA boss was captured in the Number 12 video meeting with a fake Sheikh, where he promised him to set up business in Ghana and can also help him see the president and his vice and that the president needs money after such an exhausting election campaign in 2018.

"I admit I was wrong to mention the President [Akufo-Addo] and his Vice [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] in that incident. I am sorry and I hope they forgive me," he said.

On June 6, 2018, the Tiger Eye PI premiered the Anas’s investigative video titled Number 12 at the Accra International Conference Centre which centered on the rot in Ghana football.

In a secret recording, the video captured over a hundred football officials including referees and match commissioners receiving bribes to compromise their fairness in soccer matches.

The embattled former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi was captured in the video using President Akufo Addo’s name for influence peddling, stating that the President is open to pocketing a $5 million bribe, claiming Akufo-Addo sold most of his property to finance the 2016 election and as such was broke.

Nyantakyi said he had been reliably informed by Anthony Karbo, the deputy roads and highways minister, that given Akufo-Addo’s dire financial situation, he would greatly appreciate a $5 million dollar “gift” and in turn approve lucrative contracts for Nyantakyi and his team.

‘‘When I met the so-called Sheikh Al-Thani, I suggested to him that he needed to give money to the President and his vice.

"I was wrong at the time and I should not have said that. I regret those comments and I hope all including the Ministers I mentioned are able to forgive me.’’

The former GFA boss has, however declared his intentions to contest for the vacant Ejisu Constituency seat after the untimely demise of Hon. John Kumah.