4 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi has addressed allegations of animosity towards his former Vice President, George Afriyie, asserting that he harbors no ill feelings towards him.

Nyantakyi's response comes after Afriyie previously accused him of being greedy, claiming that Nyantakyi had reversed his decision not to contest for the top post again in 2018.

Following Nyantakyi's alleged change of stance, George Afriyie expressed disappointment and warned of a potential humiliating defeat for Nyantakyi through various media interviews.

This friction eventually led to Afriyie losing his position at the GFA.

"I have no issues with George Afriyie," Nyantakyi affirmed during an appearance on Onua TV. "If someone offends me, I don’t hold onto it, and I've let go of everything.

However, I will not initiate contact with him. He's not a friend with whom I would sit somewhere or go to enjoy a meal," Nyantakyi added.

Nyantakyi's tenure as President of the GFA ended in 2018, and since then, two presidential elections have taken place.

George Afriyie participated in the first election but was unsuccessful. In the second election, which occurred last year, Afriyie was disqualified.