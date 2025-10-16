1 hour ago

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has commended Kwesi Sibo for his impressive performances since earning his first senior national team call-up, describing the midfielder as a player who made an instant impact during Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign.

Sibo, 27, was called up ahead of Matchday 8 against Mali, and was immediately slotted into the starting XI as Ghana secured a vital 1–0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He went on to feature in the final matches against Central African Republic and Comoros, helping the Black Stars finish top of Group I with 25 points.

“He trained two times with us; he was so impressive, and I decided to play him,” Addo told Joy Sports.

“He told me, ‘I was born ready,’ when he landed — and he proved it.”

Sibo’s energy, ball recovery, and transitional play have added depth and dynamism to Ghana’s midfield. With the World Cup approaching, he is expected to play a crucial role in Otto Addo’s setup.

The Real Oviedo man has earned immense plaudits from fans and pundits home and abroad after his enormous display in the national colours, stepping in as a new member of the team and going a long way to making a huge statement in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for the Black Stars.

The former Cheetah FC midfielder was handed a heroes welcome at his club Real Oviedo after qualifying the Black Stars to their fifth ever Mundial and has been seen as a prospect fit for the Ghanaian setup moving forward. His recent inclusion into the Black Stars setup has earned him a fan-favourite stance as he continues to dazzle in the national colours whenever given the opportunity.

Sibo’s rise reflects Ghana’s renewed focus on form, hunger, and tactical fitness — a blueprint for success on the global stage going forward.