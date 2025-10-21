46 minutes ago

I dedicate my page today to a great industrialist, philanthropist and a far-sighted believer in things Ghanaian: grow Ghana, eat Ghana, do Ghana. Not Ghana by lip service, but Ghana as done, sealed and delivered. Apostle Kwadwo Safo, now no more, was Ghana personified. He died at a time a fragile Ghana cedi has been steroid-induced to stand on its feet: ‘Our Cedi has tremendously improved because we have pumped in more dollars!’ This refrain has received wild cheers across the nation, and a celebration has started. But hear the genesis of my friendship with Apostle Kwadwo Safo, and learn what Ghana has lost.

Late 1996, I received four visitors in my office as Head of Linguistics, Legon. Festus Owusu Badu, Joseph Nkrumah, John Kennedy Yeboah, and Charles Adu. These were not strangers as I later found out; they were past students of Legon who knew my past as their ubiquitous Dean of Students. Kennedy even embarrassed me further saying he was my student in Linguistics! Those four were part of Apostle Safo’s inner cabinet. Their mission was to convey goodwill greetings from their charismatic leader, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, plus an invite to be a special guest at their annual public exhibition. That flash encounter was the spark that glowed and berthed the fraternity between Apostle Kwadwo Safo and University of Ghana.

Before that, the Kristo Asafo church was simply part of Ghana’s epidemic of noisy temples dotted across the terrain. It took me four years to adjust lenses and see Kwadwo Safo as an important tool in fostering love of God and country. Apostle Safo navigates a complex blend of religion, education, transport, philanthropy, farming, engineering, with emphasis on the indigenous Ghanaian identity. KNUST, led by my good friend and Vice Chancellor, Kwesi Andam at the time chided the scientific quality of Apostle’s engineering; and students posted on national service to Apostle Safo largely returned with a feedback of skepticism. But Apostle Kwadwo Safo prioritizing practical skills over theoretical jargon, ploughed on undeterred. In 1999 University of Ghana saw every merit in patting Safo’s back with an honorary doctorate degree for his entrepreneurship and acts of philanthropy in uplifting education.

One morning in 1996, I was taken by surprise when Apostle Safo’s men stopped over and delivered a set of furniture from his workshop: a plush Safo-made conference table, with ten executive chairs. ‘This is from your friend to the Linguistics Department,’ was the message. I was at a loss for word

All this while, a bigger surprise awaited Ghana’s premier university, which at the time was battling a huge deficit in student housing. The University’s solution included private sector intervention, plus university’s own initiatives with the support of its teeming alumni: An alumni hostel which was underway was in 1998 to receive a major boost from Apostle Kwadwo Safo through a cash donation, that compelled a decision to name one wing of the hostel after Kwadwo Safo. All this driven by a strategic friendship struck between us.

The donation ceremony was virtual theater in itself.

A high-powered university management had been prompted to stand by at 10am. Also invited was the Chair of University Council Dr Richardson.

10.30 am, Apostle and his team joined me at Linguistics, in a plush convoy of four luxury cars, to which I added my squeaky Opel Jalopy, as we confidently drove uphill virtually taking over the Vice Chancellor’s parking lot. It was when we stepped out that I realized Apostle’s donation was neither by cheque nor pledge, but raw cash: wads of crisp cedi notes bundled and stashed in a treasure box. The box was soon emptied and contents splashed across the high table of the New Council Chamber. A stunned university management, including Vice Chancellor Addae-Mensah, hurriedly sent for the university cashier, who painstakingly counted the raw cash, saliva-assisted: one, two, three, four, etc. as we patiently waited for the final cedi to drop. This was raw cash totaling fifty thousand cedis, a virtual fortune at the time.

The complete cycle of the Safo Empire was however rolled out during the last week of December climaxed with an exhibition and industrial fair. The exhibition consisted of assorted made in Ghana goods: vehicles, electronic equipment, clothing, vehicle engines from Apostle’s workshop, agricultural produce from church farms dotted across Ghana. An important part was the huge throng of observers, rich and poor, church members, and a wide variety of potential beneficiaries. Various institutions from across the country looked forward to Kwadwo Safo’s year-end gift of cash and material items. The most moving spectacle was often the disabled: visually impaired, hearing impaired, limbs deformed, who were there to celebrate Christmas with Apostle Safo.

1996. There was one lesson I took home from the exhibition: the physically challenged often relying on one another for support and fellowship. Among the humbling scenes was a crawling physically challenged man, acting as a guide or usher to a visually impaired who had just arrived. Even as Guest of honor, I was nearly moved to tears.

Apostle Kwadwo Safo may have departed, but he leaves behind a legacy of true commitment to self-reliance that prioritizes lasting growth over fake development: hanging on the thin thread of foreign aid and steroids.

As we mourn, let’s remember the truly Ghanaian spirit of Apostle Safo, M’adanfo pa.

