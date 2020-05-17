1 hour ago

Some London based-Ghanaians who are also indigenes from Kyebi have donated some items to the Kyebi Government Hospital in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The donation to the health facility aimed to help the fight of the coronavirus pandemic.

The items donated include: 320 boxes of powerzone, 50 boxes of disposable gloves, 84 bottles of handwashing soap, 5 gallons of liquid soap, and 600 pieces of face masks.

Mrs Mary Ofori-Atta, who led the group was accompanied by the Okyeman Ankobeahene to make the donation.

Presenting the items to the facility, she said they were moved by recent media publications that highlighted the rapid state at which Ghana keeps recording cases regarding coronavirus.

“This donation is done on behalf of the Kyebi Ghanaian community in London. My husband, Mr Alex Owusu is the group chairman, he organized for this donation”.

According to her “When my husband brought the idea, we agreed because we are indigenes from Kyebi and it was about time we do something for the people of Kyebi. We came together, made some contribution to assisting the hospital to help combat the deadly coronavirus disease.”

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Superintendent of the Kyebi Government Hospital, Dr. Richard Nii Darko Duodu couldn’t hide his excitement as he showed gratitude by thanking the team.

He also disclosed that, all the donated items are very important to them and further pleaded with other entities to come to their aid.