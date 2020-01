1 hour ago

Minister for Parliament Affairs and Majority Leader Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has denied saying no political party can win elections in the country with a new register.

The Majority leader is reported to have said that the NPP is the only party that can win the election when a new register is compiled; a comment he has denied making.

However, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba insists he made those remarks.

