1 hour ago

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to publicly acknowledge errors made during its time in power — especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — and apologize to citizens as a first step toward political renewal.

His remarks come amid intense reflection within the party following its 2024 election defeat.

Speaking on Channel One Tv's Point of View, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said, “It’s about time the party owns up to its mistakes, apologies to the people and move on.”

He emphasized that humility and transparency are crucial if the NPP is to regain credibility, restore trust, and rebuild its standing with voters.

Why the 2024 Defeat Makes an Apology Critical



Voter Discontent Post-COVID: Many analysts link the NPP’s 2024 loss to public frustration over economic hardships, rising inflation, and perceived governance lapses during and after the COVID-19 era. Citizens expressed dissatisfaction with how resources were managed, public health responses, and cost of living issues.



Perception of Unaddressed Errors: The defeat suggested that many in the electorate believed the NPP had not sufficiently owned up to policy failures or clearly communicated corrective measures. An apology could be seen as a recognition of those missteps and a signal that the party is listening.



Rebuilding Trust: Political capital was lost, and many supporters felt disconnected or disillusioned. An admission of mistakes can help bridge the gap between party leadership and the grassroots — showing accountability, not deflection.



Electoral Implications: The 2024 defeat was significant not just in numbers but in signalling that voters were prepared to hold the ruling party responsible for failures in governance, especially those relating to pandemic response, economic pressures, and unmet campaign promises.

What Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Wants to See



A Formal Apology: He suggests that the NPP should issue a candid apology to Ghanaians for where things went wrong — including where policy implementation lagged, where promises were broken, or communication failed.

Defined Roadmap of Corrections: An apology should be followed by a concrete plan highlighting how the party intends to address its errors. That includes revisiting economic policies, improving transparency, strengthening institutional reforms, and reinforcing service delivery.

Greater Internal Reflection: He believes party delegates and leadership must engage in self-examination. This means opening up spaces within the party to hear dissenting voices, scrutinize past decisions, and own consequences rather than assigning blame externally.

Engagement with the Public: As part of the healing, the NPP should increase outreach — listening tours, town halls, and dialogue with civil society — to understand citizens’ concerns and demonstrate that change is not only promised but underway.

Broader Impacts



Political Reset: An apology could serve as a reset point, not just for the NPP but for Ghana’s political discourse — one rooted in sincerity and responsive governance.



Setting a Precedent: For other political actors, owning up to mistakes rather than engaging in blame games could become a new standard in Ghanaian politics, enhancing accountability.



Preparations for 2028: With the next major national elections in view, how the NPP handles its post-defeat narrative will likely influence its ability to contest credibly. Voters tend to remember and reward honesty and humility.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s message resonated because many see in it an overdue moment of truth for the NPP.

If the party takes his advice, it could mark a turning point — where acknowledgment of past missteps paves the way for a stronger, more trusted leadership and potentially better electoral outcomes in the future.