The Land Division of the High Court in Accra granted an interim injunction on December 19, 2024, preventing Spartan Ives Limited, operators of Polo Beach Club, from encroaching on Labadi Beach Hotel's property.

The injunction restricts the use of a 0.54-acre section of the hotel’s land, including its car park, pathway, and event spaces, and forbids operations at Polo Beach Club on the hotel’s grounds.

This legal action aims to reclaim the hotel’s land, supported by affidavits from the hotel’s management.

Okudzeto Ablakwa, a critic of the NPP government, hailed the injunction as a victory for the people of Ghana, expressing confidence that Labadi Beach Hotel would regain control of its beachfront.